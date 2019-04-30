Netherlands Brings FUN HOME Upcoming Tour - Only 2 Weeks!

Award-winning musical Fun Home only comes to the Netherlands for two weeks.

Part of new summer programming of Internationaal Theater Amsterdam

The musical was nominated for twelve Tony Awards (2015) and became the winner in five categories, including Best Musical. Fun Home, based on the book of the same name by Alison Bechdel, can only be seen for two weeks in the Amsterdam International Theater (ITA) this summer. This made Renée van Wegberg known this afternoon to Time for Max. This groundbreaking production tells the story of Alison at three different ages and her memories of her unique dysfunctional family. The main role is reserved for Renée van Wegberg and the direction is in the hands of Koen Van Dijk. Fun Home can be seen exclusively in ITA from July 24 to August 4, 2019.

Fun Home is a co-production of ITA and OpusOne and also part of the new summer programming of ITA. Together with Small Town Boy from Toneelgroep Oostpool, Fun Home plays two weeks during Pride Amsterdam. Both are productions about the struggle of a boy (Small Town Boy) and a girl (Fun Home) with themselves, the environment and their homosexual identity.



The role of protagonist Alison is fulfilled by Renée van Wegberg, who we know from her role as Liesbeth List in Liesbeth List, the musical. The direction is in the hands of Koen Van Dijk (ao The Color Purple, The Bridges of Madison County, Kiss of the Spider Woman). The rest of the cast will be announced at a later stage.

The story

Fun Home is an autobiographical Off-Broadway musical, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. The story is about Alison struggling with the complex relationship with her deceased father. It is set in contemporary Pennsylvania with flashbacks to the recent past. Alison has always had a difficult relationship with her father, but that relationship deteriorates when she discovers that she is a lesbian. She encounters many forms of misunderstanding, especially with him. Alison slowly discovers why he reacts like this.





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories

More Hot Stories For You