Happily Ever After Productions Amsterdam Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happily Ever After Productions Amsterdam is proud to announce its upcoming enchanting production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic, Cinderella. Set to captivate audiences of all ages, this magical rendition promises to transport viewers to a world of romance, fantasy, and fairy-tale wonder.

Directed by Sara Watts and Ties Jansen, the production features a talented cast of performers who will bring the beloved characters to life with their captivating performances and mesmerizing vocals. From the humble and kind-hearted Cinderella to the charming Prince and the wickedly funny stepsisters, each character will shine on stage, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences.

With Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic music and lyrics, including beloved songs such as "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," audiences can expect a musical journey filled with emotion, laughter, and heartwarming moments.

Commenting on the production, director Sara Watts said, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a timeless story that continues to resonate with audiences of all generations. We are thrilled to bring this enchanting tale to life on stage in Amsterdam, and we invite audiences to join us on this magical journey."

Happily Ever After Productions Amsterdam's presentation of Cinderella promises to be a visual spectacle, with stunning costumes, set designs, and magical effects that will transport audiences to the enchanting world of fairy tales.

Event Details:

Date: 14-17 March

Time: 14 &15 March @ 19:30, 16 March 14:00 and 19:30, 17 March 12:00 and 17:00

Location Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK Amsterdam

Tickets for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella are available for purchase online at heaproductions.nl/Cinderella . Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Cinderella live on stage!

For more information about Happily Ever After Productions Amsterdam and its upcoming productions, visit www.heaproductions.nl or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/heaprodructions) or Instagram (@heaproductionsamsterdam)