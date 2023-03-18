Feature: Theo Toksvig- Stuart's ENDLESS SECONDS to Play CC Amstel This Month

Following its success with the musical Cabaret, The Queen's English Theatre Company now tackles a very different subject. Their March offering is Endless Second; a drama about romance, sex and respect. QETC was delighted to announce today that the play's author, Theo Toksvig- Stuart will be in Amsterdam for Netherlands premiere.



Theo clearly has the right background to write on this subject and garnered rave reviews for his play about sexual consent. Theo is the son of two mothers, notably BBC national treasure and QI presenter, Sandi Toksvig and her former partner, Peta Stewart. According to director Mark Winstanley, his upbringing has clearly played an important role in the writing. 'I was looking for a play about sexual consent or the #metoo movement, and this play really made me think and it is so wonderfully balanced. Male and female perspectives on sex are presented equally and with insight. I heard the play on BBC radio and immediately contacted Theo to ask if we could produce it in Amsterdam.'

Theo will also answer audience questions after the show on Saturday 25th March at 16:00. Audience members with tickets can simply stay on after the show to put their questions to the writer as well as the director and actors. To book tickets go to www.Qetc.nl

DATES:

7 shows - Friday 23rd March to Sunday 25th March 2023

Running Time: 60 minutes - no interval

Thursday 25 March (one show) - 20:00

Friday 24 March (one show) - 20:00

Saturday 25 March (three shows) - 14:00, 16:00 & 20:00

Sunday 26 March (two shows ) - 14:00, 16:00 & 20:00

Suitable for ages 16 and up. Tickets €25.

VENUE:

CC Amstel Theater, Cullinanplein 1, 1074 JN Amsterdam. (Cullinanplein is between Tolstraat and Rustenburgerstraat, behind the Pestana Amsterdam Riverside Hotel.)

The Queen's English Theatre Company presents a contemporary and intimate play about consent within a relationship... Two young people fall in love, and deal with a trauma that fundamentally challenges their feelings for each other... a timely play for the #metoo era.

"I'm a good person, I'm a nice person, I couldn't do that."

On the first day of their Drama degree, W and M are thrown together as scene partners. Their relationship soon progresses in a romantic haze of young passionate love with all the usual ceremonies; meeting the families, going away together and supporting each other through the stresses of their degree. They listen to each other. They respect each other.

But everything changes after a drunken evening out with their friends. On this night, she says, "No". But he doesn't stop. In the fallout that follows, W struggles to process what has happened to her. She can't assimilate the rape for what it was, because how could it be rape? He loves her. He couldn't have done that... could he?



QETC's production of Endless Second is character-driven, humorous and thought-provoking - unmissable in the post #metoo movement world.

For info and to book, visit www.Qetc.nl NB: Tickets and info exclusively through QETC website (not available through CC Amstel Theatre).



Theo Toksvig Stewart

Theo is a dyslexic actor and writer for Stage, Radio, Television and Film. The son of a same-sex couple (TV presenter Sandi Toksvig and Peta Stewart) his plays have been produced at Theatre503, Park Theatre London, and the Pleasance Edinburgh/Islington. His first play, Endless Second was nominated for the Holden Street Theatre Award and the Sit Up Award at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. In 2021 the play was commissioned as an adaptation for BBC Radio 4 and was featured in the Observer, Sunday Times, and Mail on Sunday's Pick of the Week.



*Previous QETC productions include CABARET, The 39 Steps, Talking Heads (National tour and 3 Amsterdam runs), a sell-out modern and gay version of The Importance of Being Earnest, Scary Bikers, One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys (Netherlands' premiere), Bedroom Farce (produced by Xaviera Hollander) and Little Shop of Horrors (directed by Barrie Stevens).

CAST & CREATIVES:

W - Danielle Hollreiser

M - Charlie Bird

Director - Mark Winstanley

Sound and Lighting - Omar Mohammad

Assistant Director/Stage Manager - Lucia Alvargonzalez

Endless Second is presented by arrangement with Knight Hall Agency Ltd - London.