British Director Robert Icke Will Be the Ibsen Artist In Residence At ITA

British director and writer Robert Icke has committed himself to Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, as Ibsen Artist in Residence. This new way of supporting talent is established by the Philip Loubser Foundation.

The Ibsen Artist in Residence supports artists with an international reputation, so that they can enhance their relationship with ITA.

The Philip Loubser Foundation ensures that Robert Icke will be part of the team of ITA-directors for two seasons. The famous British director will create new work with the ITA-ensemble and will be working together with Ivo van Hove and Wouter van Ransbeek. The Ibsen Artist in Residence will receive a yearly budget to use for his or her own artistic development, in or aside from ITA.

The agreement has been signed by ITA director Wouter van Ransbeek and the board of the Philip Loubser Foundation, in the presence of the ITA supervisory board and Robert Icke.

Michael Loubser on behalf of the Philip Loubser Foundation: 'The Philip Loubser Foundation is proud to be associated with the new Ibsen Artist in Residence at ITA, once again celebrating the name of the great Henrik Ibsen.''

Robert Icke: 'It was an honour to create the production Oedipus in 2018 with the ITA-ensemble - one of the world's foremost acting ensembles. To be Artist in Residence with this company is a great opportunity for me to take the next step in my own work as an artist.'

Wouter van Ransbeek: 'I see it as ITA's responsibility to introduce new national en international talents towards creating large-scale productions at the right time in their careers. With Robert Icke - after Simon Stone as house director - we once again commit an international artist with an immense theatrical talent to ITA. We are certain that ITA will prove to be an exciting place for Robert's further development.'

Robert Icke (1986) is a British director and writer. He previously made a well-received modern version of Oedipus at ITA. In the spring, Robert Icke will create Children of Nora with the ITA-ensemble, his first production as Ibsen Artist in Residence.





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories

More Hot Stories For You