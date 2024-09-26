Armada Music Reveals Full Program for Amsterdam Dance Event 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Armada Music, the world’s biggest independent dance label, is thrilled to reveal its expansive and dynamic lineup for the 2024 Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Aptly titled "Welcome To Our Home”, this year’s program showcases a wide range of performances, networking opportunities and educational masterclasses. The program is designed to inspire and connect everyone from dance music fans to industry insiders, and reinforces Armada Music’s position as a global powerhouse in electronic music.

Armada Invites, the label’s event series, will welcome Adam Beyer’s techno label Drumcode for a special takeover, Eelke Kleijn’s DAYS like NIGHTS label (in addition to a live radio broadcast), and the iconic duo Deep Dish, plus a special showcase at Lagerwal with a star-studded lineup including Lilly Palmer, Something Good (Yotto) and more. Additionally, the label will head to KILLACUTZ record store for an intimate pop-up event featuring vinyl-only sets. A State of Trance will also welcome fans to experience an extended version of its iconic radio show at Armada Music’s Amsterdam headquarters, which rolls into a club event.

For emerging artists and aspiring producers, Armada University, the label’s educational platform, returns to ADE Lab for a full day’s program. This educational experience will include masterclasses from renowned artists like Armin van Buuren, DJ Yuki, Lilly Palmer, Maxim Lany and Skytech, offering invaluable insights for those looking to advance their music careers.

Armada Music has also partnered with Dolby Atmos for a day-long immersive event at the Dolby Atmos House, featuring masterclasses and listening sessions from Eelke Kleijn, Joris Voorn, Ferry Corsten and Kelli-Leigh, plus a special episode of The Will Clarke Podcast from multifaceted artist Will Clarke.

Elsewhere, attendees can look forward to an exclusive premiere screening of a brand-new documentary exploring the rich history and enduring legacy of legendary NYC house label King Street Sounds, as the label embarks on a new chapter under Armada Music’s leadership.

