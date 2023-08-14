Actress, Bruce, and Kelly Moran Will Perform Live at Draaimolen's Opening Concert

Draaimolen has announced that they will be hosting an opening concert for Draaimolen Festival on September 7th at 013 Poppodium in Tilburg. They will be kicking off this year's edition with three live shows from Actress, Bruce and Kelly Moran. These artists are experts in curating tension, release and everything in between; delivering you an elegant odyssey through uncharted realms of electronic music.

Tickets are live now! For those holding festival tickets, tickets for the opening concert are €5, regular tickets are €10. Everybody holding a festival ticket will receive an email with the special discount link.

Draaimolen Festival will be taking place across the 8th & 9th September at MOB-Complex in Tilburg. Featuring an all-star musical programming as well as artistic projects and visual installations, this year's line-up includes Skrillex, Blawan, Helena Hauff, Eris Drew, Job Jobse, Blackhaine, Xzavier Stone & DJ Plead, Mun Sing, dBridge and more.

The illustrious career of Actress has seen him take many, divergent sonic directions. Notoriously difficult to categorise, his sound refuses classification. Once self-described as “R&B concrète”, this enigmatic term describes a vast catalogue of productions, which have seen collaborations with Sampha, the London Contemporary Orchestra, Kode9 and Joy Orbison, to name a few. We are thrilled to have him perform a live show for our opening concert, expect a showcase of energised introspection by an artist who consistently rejects conformity.

With his latest release, Bruce departs from his roots in UK dance music. The project features his tender, ethereal vocals, showcasing a never before seen vulnerability in his recent live performances. We can't wait for his live show at 013, which promises a thrilling rhythmic journey through the far reaching corners of his sonic world.

The New York based composer and producer has blown away her contemporaries across classical, avant-garde and metal genres. A classically trained pianist, her productions display a sophisticated appreciation of the more hypnotic and emotive qualities of the piano. Her arrangements have rewritten the innovative boundaries of the instrument, with her work constantly reinventing its potential in the worlds of both classical and electronic music. With releases on the seminal Warp Records, and collaborations with FKA Twigs, Yves Tumor, Kelsey Lu and the Avalanches, she is making her mark as a crucial figure in the world of electroacoustic composition.