AVENUE Q Comes to Amsterdam's Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Happily Ever After Productions will present Avenue Q at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis from June 24th- July 10th.

HEA Productions is proud to bring Avenue Q to Amsterdam for its first performance in English in the Netherlands. Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the hilarious puppet-filled Avenue Q tells the timeless story of a recent college graduate trying to find his way in the world. The show stars a colorful ensemble of both puppets and humans, but don't let the puppets fool you - this show is for adults only!

Tickets for the show are 25 EUR and can be purchased at heaproductions.nl.