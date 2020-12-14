Step Into A Dark Fable Set On The Slopes Of The Austrian Alps In KRAMPUSNACHT

Travel to Austria virtually this holiday season, from the comfort of your own home with an immersive theatrical production of Krampusnacht, a 40-minute immersive Christmas tale. While many Christmas events are closed due to the pandemic, Krampusnacht will be available for experiencing with a virtual reality headset hosted in VRChat.

Guests will arrive at the virtual Austrian visitor center for a tour of a quaint village, only to discover the dark side of Christmas. An ensemble cast of 5 brings this terrifying tale to life, including Deirdre V. Lyons, from the The Under Presents, winner of the VR Awards Best VR Experience of the Year and The Under Presents: Tempest that was selected as the winner for Best Narrative Experience in the 2020 Rain Dance Film Festival, as well as Finding Pandora X, Winner of the Best Immersive Experience at the Venice VR Expanded.

Krampusnacht is written by Braden Roy and is produced and directed by Brian Tull, Braden Roy, Deirdre V. Lyons and Stephen Butchko. Intimate audiences will experience chills, thrills and the charms of the winter holiday season.

Please note: Krampusnacht is intended for audiences 13+ due language to images of violence, dark subject matter, and horror images.

Tickets available at https://krampusnachtvr.ticketleap.com/krampusnacht/

A VR headset is preferred for attending Krampusnacht. The experience is also accessible to PC users but a VR headset is highly-recommended. Krampusnacht is hosted in VRChat, attendees will be required to download VRChat and create a VRChat account prior to attending.

Price: $20 tickets. Dates: Saturdays, Dec.19th and 26th, at 6pm and 7:30pm PST and Sundays Dec. 20th and 27th at 12pm and 1:30pm PST.