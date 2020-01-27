Review Roundup: The National Tour of RENT

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's Rent continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece has returned to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, Rent follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The national tour of Rent is making it's way across the country with stops in Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, and many more!

Leading the Rent 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR cast is Cody Jenkins as Mark Cohen, Coleman Cummings as Roger Davis, Aiyana Smash as Mimi Marquez, Shafiq Hicks as Tom Collins, Joshua Tavares as Angel Dumott Schunard, Kelsee Sweigard as Maureen Johnson, Samantha Mbolekwa as Joanne Jefferson, and Juan Luis Espinal as Benjamin Coffin III. The tour also features Zare Anguay, Rayla Garske, Lexi Greene, Ysabel Jasa, Caira Asanté Lakota, Stephen Rochet Lopez, Carlina Parker, James Schoppe, Jason Tyler Smith, Kevin Stevens, La'Darreun J. Taylor and Sam Van Vleet.

Detroit

Paula Bradley, Encore Michigan: Rent is a proven entity that gives audiences a range of emotions, a variety of personalities, compelling relationships and a good balance of musical styles. It has broad appeal, and will especially appeal to young adults who are mature enough for the themes of drug use, homosexuality and HIV infection.

Gary Graff: The Oakland Press: For a musical so serious at its heart, "Rent" remains a celebration of love and community, and numbers such as "La Vie Boheme," "Santa Fe," "Tango: Maureen" and "Out Tonight" -- and even angsty anthems such as "Rent" and "What You Own" -- burst from the stage with joyous affirmation. They're elemental messages that are unlikely to wear out any time soon, which should keep us buying into "Rent" for a very long time.

