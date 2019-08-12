Casting Announced For SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 Tour

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 16-time Emmy Award-winning show that sparked America's fascination with dance, is set to captivate audiences again this fall - live on tour. Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE's Top 10 finalists will make their way to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Nov. 22 as part of Season 16's SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 tour. Tickets starting at $29 are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

Hitting the stage as a part of Season 16's Top 10 finalists are Las Vegas natives Anna Linstruth and Bailey Munoz. Additional finalists rounding out the spectacular evening are siblings Ezra Sosa and Stephanie Sosa, Benjamin Castro, Gino Cosculluela, Eddie Hoyt, Madison Jordan, Sophie Pittman, and Mariah Russell. The company will be joined by two of DANCE's All-Stars, Cyrus Spencer and Lauren Froderman for fall's hottest ticket, featuring this season's most popular routines and original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour.

Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience LIVE the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE received four 2019 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Choreography (with Travis Wall and Luther Brown both recognized in the category), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Tickets are on sale to the public now. Tickets subject to applicable service charges. Event time and dates subject to change. Check out dancelivetour.com for more details.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor and co-directed by Rita Maye Bland, with dance routines overseen by Emmy award winning supervising choreographer Mandy Moore.





