Broadway Theatre League's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Rescheduled to January 2021

Article Pixel Jun. 2, 2020  
Broadway Theatre League's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Rescheduled to January 2021

It has been announced that Escape to Margaritaville has been rescheduled for January 15 - 17, 2021. This show will not take place in September 2020.

Friday, March 20 at 8pm tickets are now good for Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8pm
Saturday, March 21 at 2pm tickets are now good for Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2pm
Saturday, March 21 at 8pm tickets are now good for Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8pm
Sunday, March 22 at 1pm tickets are now good for Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1pm
Sunday, March 22 at 6:30pm tickets are now good for Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 6:30pm

For more information visit: https://broadwaytheatreleague.org/


Next on Stage


Related Articles View More NationalTours Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Drag Superstars Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon Join XANADU National Tour
  • Cast Members From ALADDIN National Tour Present TO TEXAS, FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE: A BENEFIT CONCERT
  • Jimmy Smagula Joins Cast of National Tour of LES MISERABLES
  • Photo Flash: It's a Whole New World On Tour with Disney's ALADDIN
  • Stephen Christopher Anthony to Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tour Beginning This September
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!