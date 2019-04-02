All New Peppa Pig Live Show Will Tour 50+ U.s. Cities This Fall
Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back with a brand new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure (www.peppapigliveus.com). The latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live!, one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history, will visit more than 50 cities in the United States. The show kicks off September 6th in Worcester, MA, before heading coast to coast with stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles.
In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.
Ticket information is as follows:
- CITI presale: Tuesday, April 2 at noon local time
- Peppa's Facebook presale: Wednesday, April 3 at 10am local time
- General public tickets: Friday April 5 at 10am local time
- VIP Party Passes will also be available with the CITI pre sale on April 2 that feature premium seating during the show, exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party, and a meet & greet with the Peppa Pig cast. For tickets, VIP Party Passes, and tour merchandise, visit www.peppapigliveus.com
Peppa Pig Live is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.
"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live -- the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S."
Peppa Pig's Adventure tour dates include:
September 6 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
September 7 Providence, RI The Vets
September 8 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
September 10 Buffalo, NY University at Buffalo - Center for the Arts
September 11 Huntington, NY The Paramount
September 12 White Plains, NY The Westchester County Center
September 13 Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center
September 14 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)
September 15 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
September 18 Syracuse, NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
September 19 Toms River, NJ RWJBarnabas Health Arena
September 20 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
September 21 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)
September 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
September 24 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center
September 25 Charlottesville, VA Paramount Theater
September 26 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
September 27 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at the France-
Merrick Performing Arts Center
September 28 Washington, DC Warner Theatre (2 shows)
September 29 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
October 1 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
October 2 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater - Broward Center for
the Performing Arts
October 3 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
October 4 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 5 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
October 6 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater - Blumenthal Performing
Arts Center
October 8 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
October 9 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts
October 10 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
October 11 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre
October 12 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre (2 shows)
October 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
October 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
October 16 Nashville, IN TBA
October 17 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
October 18 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center
October 19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
October 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
October 22 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
October 23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
October 24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
October 25 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
October 26 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
October 27 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
November 3 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank at the Midland Theatre
November 5 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
November 6 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
November 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
November 9 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre
November 10 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater
November 12 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
November 13 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre
November 15 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre
November 16 San Jose, CA City National Civic
About Entertainment One
Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.
Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.
The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.