All New Peppa Pig Live Show Will Tour 50+ U.s. Cities This Fall

Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back with a brand new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure (www.peppapigliveus.com). The latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live!, one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history, will visit more than 50 cities in the United States. The show kicks off September 6th in Worcester, MA, before heading coast to coast with stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Ticket information is as follows:

CITI presale: Tuesday, April 2 at noon local time

Peppa's Facebook presale: Wednesday, April 3 at 10am local time

General public tickets: Friday April 5 at 10am local time

VIP Party Passes will also be available with the CITI pre sale on April 2 that feature premium seating during the show, exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party, and a meet & greet with the Peppa Pig cast. For tickets, VIP Party Passes, and tour merchandise, visit www.peppapigliveus.com

Peppa Pig Live is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live -- the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S."

Peppa Pig's Adventure tour dates include:

September 6 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

September 7 Providence, RI The Vets

September 8 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

September 10 Buffalo, NY University at Buffalo - Center for the Arts

September 11 Huntington, NY The Paramount

September 12 White Plains, NY The Westchester County Center

September 13 Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center

September 14 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)

September 15 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

September 18 Syracuse, NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

September 19 Toms River, NJ RWJBarnabas Health Arena

September 20 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

September 21 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)

September 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

September 24 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center

September 25 Charlottesville, VA Paramount Theater

September 26 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

September 27 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at the France-

Merrick Performing Arts Center

September 28 Washington, DC Warner Theatre (2 shows)

September 29 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

October 1 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

October 2 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater - Broward Center for

the Performing Arts

October 3 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

October 4 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 5 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

October 6 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater - Blumenthal Performing

Arts Center

October 8 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

October 9 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts

October 10 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

October 11 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

October 12 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre (2 shows)

October 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

October 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

October 16 Nashville, IN TBA

October 17 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

October 18 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center

October 19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

October 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

October 22 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

October 23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

October 24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

October 25 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

October 26 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

October 27 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

November 3 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank at the Midland Theatre

November 5 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

November 6 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

November 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 9 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre

November 10 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

November 12 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

November 13 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre

November 15 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

November 16 San Jose, CA City National Civic

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.





