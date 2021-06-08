World Premiere Production Of DEAR MISS BARRETT to be Presented by The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company will present the World Premiere of Michael Kurek's Dear Miss Barrett June 17 - 27, 2021 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

After two readings at the National Arts Club in New York, this show has developed and is ready for its first fully staged production in the Nashville area. This beautiful love story musical presents Sarah Martin, who manages a rare-book shop/tea room in an American City. She adores all things Victorian and dreams of living in a more civilized era. Her "kindred spirit across time" is a Victorian English poet, Elizabeth Barrett Browning. In 1845, Elizabeth dreams of escaping the dark London room where, in frail health, she is kept a virtual prisoner by her domineering Papa. Forbidden by Papa ever to marry, Elizabeth receives an extraordinary fan letter from the young, rising literary star, Robert Browning. In the present, Sara received an equally extraordinary offer from her boyfriend Henry, and two fabulous love stories, sumptuously told in gorgeous melodies and charming dialog, unfold back and forth across time. Richly embroidered with their many historic letters and poems, spoken or exquisitely sung, the Brownings' little-told yet astonishing romance is given fresh relevance through the trials and humorous adventures of an endearing modern couple. After its Nashville run, the New York Browning Society will be working toward mounting a fully staged New York production as a project of their organization.

American composer and author Michael Kurek's classical orchestral and chamber music has been performed live in fifteen countries on five continents and broadcast or streamed in eighty-one countries on six continents. His has received the prestigious Academy Award in Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, for lifetime achievement in composition, and has served on the Classical Nominations Committee for the Grammy Awards. His 2017 album, The Sea Knows, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Traditional Classical Chart and has enjoyed a high number of downloads for classical music, a third of a million worldwide. He was born in Nashville, holds the doctorate in composition from the University of Michigan, and is Professor Emeritus of Composition at Vanderbilt University. For more information, go to the show web site at www.dearmissbarrett.com. To purchase your tickets you can visit our website at www.hpactn.com. The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville.