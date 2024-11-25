Williamson County Performing Arts Center to Hold Auditions For SWEET SOUL MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will hold auditions for a new original musical work entitled, "Sweet Soul Music."

Written and directed by Director of Performing Arts, Victoria Reed, "Sweet Soul Music" will pay homage to soul greats to include: Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, James Brown, and Otis Redding, among many others.

Seeking:

Two Black, male-identifying, strong vocalists able to sing harmony and dance well. (Two other singers have already been cast)

Eight backup vocalists, any ethnicity, to emulate the Randy Van Horne Singers and the Anita Kerr singers on two country tunes. (One select male-identifying vocalist will also sing "Unchained Melody")

Rehearsals will be held in Franklin beginning February 24, 2025. Performances will take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

All roles are paid. Vocal chorus members will receive a small honorarium.

Interested performers should submit a headshot and resume to WCPACTN@WilliamsonCounty-TN.gov by December 15, 2024. You will be contacted with further information if you fit the project and are asked to audition.

