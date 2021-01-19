WKNO Offers Statewide Coverage Of The 112th Tennessee General Assembly Sessions

WKNO Channel 10, along with Tennessee's other five public television stations, will continue to present annual coverage of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly that began last Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Coverage of the sessions will broadcast over the air on WKNO2 on Channel 10.2 and on Comcast Digital Channel 910 and Channel 1150. The coverage, which is in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly, offers citizens a chance to witness their elected representatives in action.

Beginning today, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Special Joint Sessions begin with the Education Committee led by Tennessee State Education Commissioner, Dr. Penny Schwinn. In addition to floor sessions, selected committee meetings, where many of the big issues confronting the legislature are debated, will also air. Each week's broadcast schedule will be set by the Tennessee Senate and House on Friday of the previous week. Viewers can track updates to the schedule by logging on to WKNO.org. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee General Assembly.

WKNO is a non-profit, private foundation serving the Mid-South for more than 60 years. An important community resource, WKNO uses the power of non-commercial public broadcasting to provide the Mid-South with quality educational and cultural programs that inform, entertain, and inspire.

For more information go to WKNO.org.