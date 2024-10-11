OZ Arts Presents U.S. Premiere of Emma Sandall’s Dance-Theater Adaptation of Sheila Heti’s Novel Motherhood, Exploring the Timely Issue of Reproductive Choice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville announced that award-winning, internationally acclaimed dancer Emma Sandall will bring the U.S. premiere of her signature multimedia work An Ambivalent Woman of 37 to OZ's expansive creative warehouse November 15-16. Inspired by the novel Motherhood by Sheila Heti, Sandall's creativity is on full display as she confronts that most vexatious of questions: "Do I want a child?"

Sandall, whose work in her native Australia has caught the attention of creatives around the globe, collaborated with Paul Vasterling, Artistic Director Emeritus of Nashville Ballet, on the choreography and direction of the piece, developed through a series of workshops in New York, Nashville, and Sydney. The performance features an original score from famed Australian composer Elena Kats Chernin, which will be performed in Nashville by pianist Alessandra Volpi of the Nashville Symphony. Blending stunning movement with vibrant multimedia projections, live music and theatricality, Sandall takes a unique, introspective and sometimes hilarious approach to tackling the deeply personal dilemma of whether or not to become a mother.

Drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as Monty Python and the golden era of silent film, An Ambivalent Woman of 37 calls on Sandall's four decades of experience in dance and theater. The vulnerable performance, which began as a direct adaptation of Heti's acclaimed writings, has evolved to include an intimate look inside Sandall's own history and debates on her personal desire to become a parent or live child-free. Steeped in the discipline and maturity of a celebrated continent-spanning career, the engaging interdisciplinary performance brings this universal choice to life with a thrilling collision of animation, music and choreography.

"Emma Sandall's vibrant collaboration with Paul Vasterling presents an irresistible pairing for our season of change-making artists," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Sandall's dyanmic talents combined with her thoughtful adaptation of Sheila Heti's writings has yielded an incredible show with a thought-provoking message. Nashville audiences are sure to embrace her distinctive artistic voice, clever use of multimedia, and creative wit, whether or not they are deliberating on the dilemma of motherhood themselves."

The production pulls no punches - intricately dancing between dark, absurdist humor and searing honesty as Sandall weaves her own response to Heti's Motherhood. Select approved photos for the performance can be seen via this Dropbox link. Tickets for An Ambivalent Woman of 37 start at $25 and are on sale now at the following link.

