The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center To Kick Off the Holidays Wih Santa and More

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, in Brownsville TN, is inviting families to kick off the holiday season with a magical evening of fun and festivities.

On Friday, November 22, from 5 pm to 8 pm, families can enjoy a winter wonderland experience complete with Santa photos, free cocoa for the kids and gentle falling snowflakes.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to our annual Christmas event,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Executive Director. “This is a fun way to kick off the season and celebrate with family and friends at the museum.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture precious moments with Santa and their children playing amidst the twinkling lights and falling snow. A variety of delicious food options will be available from the on-site food truck, including free hot cocoa for the little ones. To add to the holiday cheer, there will be festive music, Sugar Free by E's cookie decorating station and other surprises throughout the evening.

This event is a perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones and embrace the spirit of the season. Admission is free. Children 12 and under can enjoy free hot cocoa. Bring your own cameras for lots of picture-taking opportunities.

For more information about "Santa, Snow & Cocoa," visit westtnheritage.com or call 731-779-9000.

