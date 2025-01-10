The US Air Force Band of Mid-America Will Perform Concerts in Tennessee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The US Air Force Band of Mid-America will present a series of concerts in Tennessee at the following locations:

Fri, Feb 14: Hayes Concert Hall, 7:30pm (Chattanooga, TN 37403)

Sat, Feb 15: Tullahoma High School, 6pm (Tullahoma, TN)

Sun, Feb 16: UT Knoxville Cox Auditorium, 3pm (Knoxville, TN)

Mon, Feb 17: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 6pm (Greeneville, TN)

Tue, Feb 18: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 7pm (Johnson City, TN)

Wed, Feb 19: TN Tech University's Wattenbarger Auditorium, 7:30pm (Cookeville, TN)

These 90-minute concerts will feature the unit's 45-member concert band and will honor our nation and its veterans, share stories of our heritage, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as individuals and as a country. These are family-friendly, all-ages events. Admission to these performances is free and open to the public. Tickets are required. Please go to afbandtix.org for all ticket and show information.

Small ensembles and Air Force representatives are available for interview related performances to promote the concerts. Please contact marla@marqueemediastl.com to make arrangements.

USAF Band of Mid-America

Stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois in the Metro East area of St. Louis, Missouri, the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America has a long history of entertaining the American public and promoting esprit de corps within the military. The unit strives to honor veterans, inspire patriotism and the next generation of Airmen, and connect with audiences around the world through the universal language of music.

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America is the principal musical ambassador of Headquarters Air Mobility Command. These talented Air Force musicians have had the distinction of performing for Pope John Paul II, Presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, the Queen of the Netherlands, and hundreds of other US and foreign leaders. The band performs free civic outreach and recruiting concerts for audiences throughout the Midwest, playing more than 400 engagements each year. In its broader travels, the band has performed in New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, the Gulf Coast, Germany, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Barbados, Grenada, Guatemala, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Azores. Whether recording or performing for live, radio, and television audiences, band members reflect Air Force excellence to millions of people each year.

