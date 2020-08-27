The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Steel Magnolias is a play about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company will be presenting Steel Magnolias, September 11th through September 27th.

Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias is a play about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. A show that truly takes you through all of the emotions, Steel Magnolias has stood the test of time and remains a favorite for audiences of all ages.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located in the City Square Shopping Center at 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

Please note that COVID restrictions do apply and you must wear a mask at all times upon entering the theatre. There will be temperature checks at the door. An automatic social distancing tool has been implemented on our ticketing site, so as soon as you purchase seats for yourself or your group, the seats around you or your group will automatically be blocked.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website at hpactn.com or call our box office at 615-826-6037.

