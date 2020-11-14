Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Belcourt Theatre Reopens For Film Showings With New Safety Measures in Place

The Belcourt is currently showing "Ammonite" and the animated film "Wolfwalkers."

Nov. 14, 2020  

The Belcourt Theatre has officially reopened for film viewings for the first time since March, News Channel 5 reports.

Additional safety measures have been implemented to protect the staff and moviegoers, including required masks and social distancing.

Films are currently being shown in two theaters, both of which are operating at reduced capacities of 17% and 22%.

Upgrades were made to the theatre's HVAC system, including added UV air scrubbers, as well as improved central air and other filtrations, including increased outdoor air ventilation. Electrostatic misting equipment will be used for cleaning throughout the building, including on seats between every screening.

Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance and concessions must be paid for with a credit or debit card.

The Belcourt is currently showing "Ammonite" and the animated film "Wolfwalkers." Both will be shown for a week. Tickets can be purchased at belcourt.org.

