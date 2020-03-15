The Belcourt Is Temporarily Closing

The Belcourt has announced a temporary closing due to COVID-19.

The following statement has been released:

The safety of our patrons, our staff and our community has led our decision-making as we have navigated the complications and impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. With the situation worsening and the benefit of being able to learn lessons from our theatre colleagues overseas, the Belcourt has arrived at the difficult decision to close effective tomorrow, Monday, March 16 through Thursday, April 9.

This decision has been reached after much deliberation and in consideration of the Belcourt's role as both a local and regional destination - and a community gathering place. While we have recently implemented increased sanitation, reduced seating capacity and other precautionary measures, we believe the best course of action at this time is a temporary closure. By voluntarily closing through early April, we prioritize the health and safety of our customers, staff, and the community at large, including vulnerable populations. And we believe it's the most prudent approach to assist in flattening the curve of this outbreak.

During this temporary closure, Belcourt staffers will continue to receive full pay. The Belcourt, as always, welcomes your membership purchases and donations. We have always been lifted by the community we serve, and your support during this challenging time is deeply and particularly appreciated.

While we are closed, please continue to check our website, our social media, and your inboxes for possible online seminars and discussion groups as ways for film fans to gather together from the safety of our own spaces. And when we reopen, we hope to resume some of the previously scheduled films and other programming you've been anticipating.

We are grateful for your patience and understanding. All of us at the Belcourt look forward to resuming business and welcoming you back!





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You