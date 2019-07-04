Taylon Hope Secures Ongoing Performance Dates With Wildhorse Saloon

West Jefferson, NC Country music songwriter and performing artist, Taylon Hope, has checked off another of her dreams since relocating to Nashville to pursue her career in Country music. Hope announced earlier this month via social media she would be playing at the world-famous Wildhorse Saloon on historic 2nd Ave North in Nashville, TN and has secured ongoing dates.



"I get to play on one of the stages I have been admiring since my first visit to Nashville. I love everything about this opportunity, from the stage, great country music, family atmosphere, line dancing and the crowd," stated Taylon Hope. "I am really honored to be one of the artists performing at the Wildhorse and I am very grateful for the support that Nashville has shown to me as an artist."



A Wildhorse Saloon representative stated, "Taylon is a bright new artist on the scene and has plenty of talent, fan engagement and the potential to go far."



Her third album produced by Kent Wells will be announced soon, along with several events scheduled around the music release. The project is a full album with ten new songs co-written by Taylon Hope and Mo Pitney, Bridgette Tatum, Bill Dilluigi, Devon O' Day, Keith Burns, Melissa Rowe, and Corey Barker.



Taylon Hope Tour Dates:

June 16 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

June 22 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

July 4 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

July 7 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

July 11 - Nashville, TN - WPIG Nashville LIVE Concert Series and SPCA Night

July 11 - Cuba, NY - WPIG Nashville LIVE Concert Series, Palmer Opera House

July 13 - Nashville, TN - Commodore Grille-Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt

July 16 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

July 22 - Nashville, TN - Belcourt Taps

July 26 - West Jefferson, NC - Blue Ridge Theatre and Event Center with Mo Pitney

Aug 5 - Franklin, TN - Williamson County Fair

Aug 6 - Nashville, TN - Listening Room Cafe

Aug 17 - Bowling Green, KY - Southern Legends

Sept 21- Pigeon Forge, TN - The Josie Show Music Awards

Sept 29 - West Jefferson, NC - Imagine Ashe Celebration

More dates coming soon...



Follow Taylon Hope on her website: https://www.taylonhopemusic.com and stay current with Taylon hope on her social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Download and stream her music on digital platforms Apple Music / iTunes, Spotify,Amazon Music, Google Play and more.



About Taylon Hope:

Taylon Hope is a singer, songwriter, musician from West Jefferson, NC, located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and now makes her home in Music City, Nashville, TN. She began singing at the young age of four years old and music has been her passion ever since. She loves singing and performing and making a difference to others through her music. Her musical influences include Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, among others. Taylon has a love for both traditional and modern Country Music and has a great appreciation for all kinds of music. Taylon Hope values her roots and believes in being who you are and country is who she is! She has had the opportunity to open shows for Shenandoah, T. Graham Brown, Suzy Bogguss, Adam Crabb, and recently in Kansas she opened up for Ned LeDoux, son of Chris LeDoux. She has performed at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, The Texas Troubadour Theatre, The Nashville Palace, John A's, and Puckett's, all in Nashville, TN. She has also performed at The Lyric Theatre in Lexington, KY, MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC and is a regular guest and performer at WBTV Channel 3 in Charlotte, NC. Taylon Hope is a signed artists for Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort and performs at her resort throughout the year. In the Summer of 2017, she completed a Summer Tour with Boot Barn and she continues to perform in their stores throughout the South. Taylon Hope performed as an invited guest at the CRS Radio Seminar and at CMA Fest last year in downtown Nashville, TN. Taylon loves giving back through her music and is an on-going performer at the Ronald McDonald house and is scheduled to begin working at St. Jude's hospital with the children's unit. Taylon Hope has been a guest on three occasions this past year on WSM Radio, the broadcast home of The Grand Ole Opry. Taylon continues to do on-going writer's nights in downtown Nashville, TN. For more information visit her website: https://www.taylonhopemusic.com/





