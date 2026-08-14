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TPAC to Launch COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS Series on Arts and Well-Being

Vanderbilt University partners on the free series, opening with vocalist Fred Johnson at Polk Theater.

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TPAC to Launch COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS Series on Arts and Well-Being

Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) has announced Community Conversations, a new TPAC InsideOut series exploring the connection between the performing arts and the way we think, feel and connect with others.

Using music and stories from the stage as a starting point, each event will bring artists, researchers or health professionals together with community voices for an approachable conversation about topics that touch everyday life. Throughout the 2026–27 season, the series will explore stress, mental health, empathy, resilience, social connection and healthy aging. 

“We've all had a song bring back a memory, a performance help us see something differently or a story make us feel less alone,” said Roberta Ciuffo, Senior Vice President of Youth Programming & Wellness. “Community Conversations starts with those very human moments and brings people together to explore them. We hope they leave feeling more connected with a new perspective or something meaningful they can carry into their own lives.”

Community Conversations is presented in partnership with Vanderbilt University. Events are free and open to the public, with advanced registration required. 

The first two Community Conversations of the season are:

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: MUSIC AS MEDICINE

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 | Noon to 1 PM | Polk Theater

Internationally recognized vocalist, storyteller and arts-in-health facilitator Fred Johnson leads an interactive conversation exploring how music can help reduce stress, improve focus and support emotional well-being. Participants will be introduced to simple breathing, rhythm and sound techniques designed to calm the mind, restore balance and build resilience.

Johnson has toured and recorded with jazz and R&B artists including Miles Davis, Chick Corea and B.B. King. For more than 40 years, he has used music and storytelling in community empowerment, interfaith reconciliation and arts-and-health initiatives. He currently serves as Performing Artist in Residence for the National Academy of Sciences and as Artist in Residence, Community Engagement Specialist, and Arts and Health Coordinator at the Straz Center in Tampa.

For details and registration, visit TPAC.ORG/Events

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: NASHVILLE REPERTORY THEATRE'S JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 | Noon to 1 PM | Johnson Theater

What happens when we question the stories we have always been told? Inspired by Nashville Repertory Theatre's John Proctor Is the Villain, this lunchtime conversation will explore consent, healthy relationships, self-advocacy and mental well-being.

In the biting dramatic comedy, a high school English class reexamines The Crucible and sparks a reckoning. As teenage girls debate John Proctor's morality, their conversations expose uncomfortable truths about consent, credibility and the stories society chooses to protect.

This TPAC InsideOut event is not a full performance. Presenting guests are subject to change. For details and registration, visit TPAC.ORG/Events.

Additional Community Conversations will be announced throughout the season. For more information, visit TPAC.ORG/CommunityConversations.

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