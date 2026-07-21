Jeremy Jordan, RENT IN CONCERT and More Set for TPAC's Discovery Series 2026-27

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Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) invites audiences to discover what moves them when single tickets for all Discovery Series performances go on sale Friday, July 24.

The Discovery Series features eight unique productions during the 2026-27 season, including concerts from three-time Grammy Award winner CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT and Tony Award nominee and Broadway star Jeremy Jordan; three theatre productions offering bold perspectives and intimate story telling, including CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT, Aquila Theatre'S DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE and fan-favorite RENT IN CONCERT; and three dance productions including URBAN BUSH WOMEN, celebrating forty years, internationally renowned PARSONS DANCE and gravity-defying feats from PILOBOLUS.

Single tickets for all Discovery Series performances go on sale July 24 and will be available at TPAC.ORG or by calling the Box Office at 615-782-4040.

The Discovery Series showcases nationally and internationally recognized artists across dance, theatre and music. These performances celebrate artistry that moves the body, challenges the mind and sparks connection.

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT – Sept. 19, 2026

A storyteller who mines connections between vaudeville, blues, jazz, theater and Baroque music, CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT is known for unearthing forgotten songs with strong narratives, unexpected twists and humor. The jazz vocalist and three-time Grammy Award winner now brings her unique voice and unmatched musicality to Nashville.

URBAN BUSH WOMEN – Oct. 17, 2026

URBAN BUSH WOMEN'S THIS IS RISK looks forward and back in celebrating four decades of operating at the vanguard of movement and social activism. THIS IS RISK takes the audience through intentional storytelling to the next space of collective brilliance. This energetically charged evening includes iconic works by Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, featuring live music, including the return of Shelter, a full performance of Batty Moves, last performed in 2002, and a new commission, Contemplations on Legacy, by long-time URBAN BUSH WOMEN collaborator and choreographer Vincent E. Thomas.

CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT – Nov. 12-15, 2026

From the creators of Churchill comes a brand-new theatrical event that brings to life one of the most consequential meetings of the 20th century. CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT: THE CHRISTMAS THAT SAVED THE WORLD tells the gripping story of December 1941, when British Prime Minister Winston Churchill crossed the Atlantic to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House—just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Aquila Theatre'S DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - Jan. 30, 2027

Aquila Theatre brings a bold and compelling new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Written in 1885 and inspired by a strange and feverish dream, Stevenson created this Gothic horror to expose the treacherous and terrifying nature of a fractured self. Unable to quell his darkest desires, Dr. Henry Jekyll becomes convinced he can separate the good and evil within. Using science, he believes he can sever his two identities and unleashes a terrifying double life through the creation of Edward Hyde.

PARSONS DANCE – Feb. 6, 2027

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, PARSONS DANCE is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. Their bold ensemble work and movement have solidified them as one of the world's leading dance companies. Works like the iconic Caught, exemplifies this company's innovation and huge audience appeal. PARSONS DANCE is always a favorite that is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and stunning dancers.

Jeremy Jordan – Feb. 27, 2027

Experience an unforgettable evening with Jeremy Jordan, one of Broadway's most dynamic leading men, in an intimate concert that blends powerhouse vocals with personal storytelling. Backed by a live band, Jordan brings his signature charisma and emotional depth to a setlist spanning beloved Broadway hits, contemporary favorites, and surprises along the way.

PILOBOLUS – Mar. 20, 2027

Blast off into the PILOBOLUS multiverse with TRIPS, a journey through gravity-defying feats and emotional landscapes. Each piece flows seamlessly into the next, featuring explosive athleticism, physical poetry, and sly humor that will transport you to infinite realities. From the skies to the soul to galaxies beyond, TRIPS isn't just a series of works—it's a single, shifting experience led by an intergalactic captain on a voyage through PILOBOLUS.

RENT IN CONCERT - Mar. 26, 2027

An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists come together to share the iconic music of RENT like never before. This symphonic take on Jonathan Larson's beloved musical includes the full score of the show, including favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me”. Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. With songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, this Tony Award winning work has become a pop cultural phenomenon.

Institutional partners for Tennessee Performing Arts Center are Amazon, INFINITI and Wellpoint. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email Access@TPAC.ORG or call 615-782-6577.

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