Spotlight: Nashville's Nutcracker at the Nashville Ballet

Pirouette into the perfect winter season with Middle Tennessee’s favorite holiday tradition, Nashville’s Nutcracker!

Featuring Tchaikovsky’s enduringly iconic score performed live by the Nashville Symphony, Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning retelling takes you on a uniquely-Nashville adventure filled with swirling snowflakes, whimsical wonders, and timeless storytelling. From the sweetest Sugar Plum Fairy to the tiniest baby mouse, this heartwarming holiday ballet is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Join us to create magical memories that will last for years to come!