Interview:Jason Spelbring and Reagan Allen of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Centennial Park Bandshell

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To quote Skaespeare, "I have had a most rare vision." In this vision, I saw a day where the Nashville Shakespeare Festival's annual Shakespeare in the Park productions would return to Centennial Park. Funnily enough, the last time the company had performed there was my first time seeing Shakespeare in the Park. In 2018, my friend and I decided to take a mini field trip to the Parthenon, and then we settled down for A Midsummer Night's Dream. While the Park at oneC1TY Nashville was a solid alternative location, I did long for a return to Centennial Park. Thankfully, my wish came true. In preparation for this highly anticipated production, I sat down in my kitchen for a Zoom call interview with director and NSF Artistic Director Jason Spelbring and Puck actor Reagan Allen. Running August 20th to September 20th at the Centennial Park Bandshell, the Nashville Shakespeare Festival's A Midsummer Night's Dream is the magical return that the community deserves.

Jason Spelbring has been the Artistic Director for NSF for nearly two years. He started off as an Associate Artistic Director for Lyric Repertory Company in Logan, Utah. Other associate positions under his belt include Associate Professor and Associate Department Head in the Department of Theatre Arts at Utah State University, of which he held for eleven years. For six of those years, he was with Lyric Rep. Noticing the development of his skills, he knew he wanted to continue his practice with artistic directing, so he searched for opportunities between 2019 and 2024. "As the Universe does, it waits for the right theatre company at the right time," he said. That right time came when the legendary Denise Hicks decided to step down after decades of devoted leadership. "I applied and interviewed and fell in love with the staff at Nashville Shakes, the board of directors, and then Nashville in general," he added.

A Midsummer Night's Dream might be Spelbring's directing debut for Shakespeare in the Park since becoming NSF's Artistic Director, but he's no directing rookie. Funnily enough, I had recently reviewed a production of Sister Act that he had directed for Nashville Rep after previously directing their production of Sunday in the Park with George in 2025. When he first took his job as Artistic Director, he spoke with Executive Director Isabel Tipton-Krispin and stated, "I would like to have my head above the water my first year so I can see how things are going and how I can help." He explained that it's hard to be a director and something else for a single show because you can't keep your eyes on the whole picture and you "go underwater a little bit." Last year, he programmed NSF's summer production of The Merry Wives of Windsor, which was directed by Becky Baker. It gave him a visual of running a Shakespeare in the Park show. Earlier in 2025, he made his Nashville directorial debut with Pride and Prejudice, which was a co-production between NSF and Belmont University's Theatre Department. He's no stranger to directing A Midsummer Night's Dream, having directed it and countless other Shakespeare shows. "I grew up in a very classically trained environment," he said. His credentials include a BFA from Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts, an MFA from UC Irvine, and decades of working at summer Shakespeare festivals. To say that he knows what he's doing is an understatement. And he will be far from over when the show closes, as he will be directing Nashville Rep's Frozen later in the year. Someone give this man his flowers. Now.

Reagan Allen hasn't lived in Nashville for a year yet, but she's already shaping up to be a welcome addition to the Nashville theatre scene. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, she moved to New York to go to school and act. After eight years up north, she moved to Nashville to be a little closer to Little Rock and readapt into a Southern setting. Nashville was the nice change of pace that she needed, and she was blown away by the rich theatre scene in the city. She remarked, "It's just been such a treat to be integrated into the community and make my debut in this show." We are certainly lucky to have her as a part of the theatre community.

Puck is a contender for the ultimate fan-favorite character from A Midsummer Night's Dream. Although I have personally acted in two separate productions of the show, I have yet to play Puck. Still, as someone who has acted alongside Puck actors and who has auditioned for the role, I can confirm that Puck isn't an easy character to play. This one director had me recite Puck's final monologue while using up every inch of the audition space. Imagine doing parkour while holding a script in your hand. Of course, since I've never played the role, you shouldn't just take my word for how difficult the role is; just ask Reagan Allen. "It's physically and texturally demanding," she shared, "and I've got a lot of language that I've got to wrap my head around." However, the most challenging and exciting part of the role for her has been finding and shaping the comedy. Despite being a comedian with stand-up and improvisation experiences, she has only done Shakespeare tragedies. "Applying those skills to this very particular heightened language has been very interesting," she shared. It's always a challenge to take a well-known character and make them your own, but I think that Allen is unlikely to Puck it up.

As noted in the very beginning, A Midsummer Night's Dream marks Nashville Shakes's return to Centennial park in eight years. The fact that the first show to be done there in eight years is literally the same as before is quite the full circle moment. I asked Spelbring and Allen what it feels like to be a part of this full circle moment, and Spelbring couldn't find a better way to describe it other than "magical". He shared that during the company's residency at oneC1TY Nashville, Centennial Park Conservancy refurbished the Bandshell, making it even more suitable for Shakespeare in the Park than ever before. The event has always been for the community with its free admission and no pressure to buy anything, so Spelbring is excited to bring that back to Centennial Park with the increased patron capacity. "The Shakespeare Festival was founded in 1988 in that park," he said. "and so coming home feels perfect, and it's magical." As for Allen, she described her involvement in the show and her first Nashville production as "the perfect introduction to the scene". Even before moving here, she once visited the park during a trip to Nashville, and she thought, "You know what? I think I could live here." During her rehearsals at the park the last few weeks, she found it fascinating to see various members of the community stop by to observe and cheer and laugh. She described the experience as "exciting and heartwarming", she's thrilled to be a part of it.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will run August 20th to September 20th at the Centennial Park Bandshell. It's free to the public, so feel free to bring a blanket or chair so you can sit in the grass or get a spot in the back. If you would prefer guaranteed seating in advance, then I will post a link for that. One of the options includes the Royal Package, which comes with premium reserved seating, reserved parking, and a gourmet picnic dinner. A portion of the ticket is tax-deductible. Spelbring shared that they are finally allowed to serve adult beverages for the first time, and they will introduce the Willow Oak Bar, which is named after the giant tree that has overlooked the Bandshell for eighty or ninety years. And if that's not enough to get you excited for the grand return to the park, then maybe you'll be interested in "Bark at the Bard" on Sunday nights. Patrons are invited to bring their dogs (on a leash) to Sunday night performances, in which the staff will select the best dog and present a gift basket as the prize. Dogs have always been allowed in the park, and this is just another good reason for you to bring your fur baby. Be sure to check the link below for special tickets and additional information, and watch out for fairies and actors rehearsing a play within a play!

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