AMERICA THROUGH THE TEMPEST Wins Scenic City Shakespeare a TN 250 Grant

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Scenic City Shakespeare is a recipient of a $10,000 grant for Tennessee America 250 initiatives from the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. The grant award will be used for the development and performance of 'AMERICA THROUGH THE TEMPEST', a free afternoon production at Greenway Farm Park in Hixson, TN at 2:30pm on Sunday, October 25th, 2026.

'AMERICA THROUGH THE TEMPEST' pairs the wit and wisdom of Shakespeare's words with the trials and triumphs of American history, featuring the state of Tennessee and Hamilton County at the heart of the production. The cast of actors and creatives led by Director Emma Collins and Assistant Director Hunter Rodgers features Kyree Brown, Maria Chattin, Jonathan Harris, Jamie McIntosh, and Sarah Roberts. Enhancing the spectacle will be fight choreography by Will Snyder, and choreography by Monica Ellison. This family-friendly, outdoor production is offered free of charge. Bring your lawn chairs and outdoor blankets, seating at the historic Sniteman cabin at Greenway Farm Park is not provided.

The State of Tennessee made available funding to be administered by the Tennessee State Museum, on behalf of the Commission to support statewide America 250 activities.

The second round of the Tennessee America 250 grant program was a highly competitive process. In total, the Commission received 365 applications, totaling $6,364,017 in requests. The Commission has made full or partial awards for 194 grants across the state, representing 73 counties, for a total of $2,267,058 awarded. A complete list of second round Tennessee America 250 grantees, counties and amounts is posted at www.tn250.com.

The Tennessee America 250 Project Support Grants and Community Support Grants had maximum request amounts of $20,000 and $25,000, respectively. All projects funded in the second round must be completed by April 30, 2027.

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