Story Pirates SPTV Launches On WCTI Tennessee Public Television
The Story Pirates are world-class comedians, musicians, authors, and teachers who come together to celebrate the words and ideas of kids.
WTCI-Educate will premiere Story Pirates' "SPTV" this Tuesday, Nov. 1. SPTV will air on 45.4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. WTCI-Educate is a channel dedicated to 24 hour learning for all ages, learn more at www.wtcitv.org/educate
These times were carefully chosen to meet school-goers before their school day begins (6 a.m.) and also students who participate in at-home or non-school based learning (10 a.m.). SPTV uniquely sparks creativity, teaches literacy and cultivates strong imagination and curiosity.
SPTV aligns with WTCI's goals of cultivating literacy through creative self-expression. WTCI's Manager of Educational Content and Services, Robyn Stringfellow, says "SPTV immediately stood out for its engaging way of empowering young writers to play in collective storytelling, while also helping them build confidence in their own individual craft".
Through hilarious sketch comedy and song, The Story Pirates teaching artists show how "kids have the best ideas," and inspire viewers to "show rather than tell" as they create their own stories. The cast performs actual stories submitted by kids, including "How To Make the World's Finest Cookies" by a 5th grader named Jack. The unique recipe somehow combines dog hair, chalk dust and expired milk. Watch Episode 1 on YouTube.
The Story Pirates are world-class comedians, musicians, authors, and teachers who come together to celebrate the words and ideas of kids. SPTV helps kids use their imaginations to write great stories. Each week, Story Pirate, Alex takes viewers on hilarious adventures, showcasing original stories written by real kids. Emerging writers can submit their "story sparks" directly to SPTV, receiving both a chance to be featured and a personalized response from the show's creators. SPTV episodes are already airing on public TV stations in Los Angeles, New York City and on the Michigan Learning Channel.
The Story Pirates Podcast has been downloaded more than 60 million times and is currently in season 5. The podcast has won awards from Webby, iHeartRadio, National Parenting Publications and Parents' Choice. https://www.storypirates.com/podcast .
Story Pirates continues to offer virtual Creator Camp and Creator Club activities for kids. Visit www.storypirates.com to learn more.
