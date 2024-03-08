Spring Goddess Craft Market Returns To Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts

The Goddess Craft Market offers unique gifts in advance of Mother's Day!
The 2024 Spring Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and healing artists, is back and will be offered for one day only on Sunday, April 14, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street, in East Nashville. This unique market will include forty-three vendors, Cherry Bomb and Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, two tarot readers, human design readings, henna tattoos, and more. Tantisimo, Cold Brew Boba, and Empanada Lua will be onsite with food and beverages.
“These last few years, I have had the privilege of crafting a dream into a vibrant reality and witnessing the growth of The Goddess Craft Market,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I look forward to many more years of creating a thriving community…together!”
A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
Raskull Creations
My Little Pothead
Spaghetti Bolognese Press
Gaia Sisterhood
Own Your Ohm Health
The Flower Key
Black Sheep Goods
Light Within Tarot
Flourish with Leah
Molly Steen Art
Kristi Pope Ceramics
Howl Revival
Lambert Clark LLC
Luna Creations
Andi Aesthetics
Green Jeans Houseplants
Sans serif Ceramics
Mo' Scrubs
Keaton Sanders Design
Undercurrent Studio
Paint the Town by Numbers
Kantha Bae Clothing
Marilyn Hill Human Design Readings
Jennie Okon
Flora and Moon
Elemental Moon Arts
Nuclear Mystic
Shining Spirit Studio
Rockn' Boho
C.J.Art Luv
Rachael Bee Artwork
Tertiary Sight
IBU Textiles
Seemi's Intuitive Henna
Heather Dawn Tarot
Gypsy Cliff Creations
Flatwoods Fawn
Herbaceous Goods
820 Tea Company
The Ramblin' Bee
