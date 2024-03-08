Spring Goddess Craft Market Returns To Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Spring Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and healing artists, is back and will be offered for one day only on Sunday, April 14, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street, in East Nashville. This unique market will include forty-three vendors, Cherry Bomb and Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, two tarot readers, human design readings, henna tattoos, and more. Tantisimo, Cold Brew Boba, and Empanada Lua will be onsite with food and beverages.

“These last few years, I have had the privilege of crafting a dream into a vibrant reality and witnessing the growth of The Goddess Craft Market,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I look forward to many more years of creating a thriving community…together!”

A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

Vendors include:

Raskull Creations

My Little Pothead

Spaghetti Bolognese Press

Gaia Sisterhood

Own Your Ohm Health

The Flower Key

Black Sheep Goods

Light Within Tarot

Flourish with Leah

Molly Steen Art

Kristi Pope Ceramics

Howl Revival

Lambert Clark LLC

Luna Creations

Andi Aesthetics

Green Jeans Houseplants

Sans serif Ceramics

Mo' Scrubs

Keaton Sanders Design

Undercurrent Studio

Paint the Town by Numbers

Kantha Bae Clothing

Marilyn Hill Human Design Readings

Jennie Okon

Flora and Moon

Elemental Moon Arts

Nuclear Mystic

Shining Spirit Studio

Rockn' Boho

C.J.Art Luv

Rachael Bee Artwork

Tertiary Sight

IBU Textiles

Seemi's Intuitive Henna

Heather Dawn Tarot

Gypsy Cliff Creations

Flatwoods Fawn

Herbaceous Goods

820 Tea Company

The Ramblin' Bee