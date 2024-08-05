Single Tickets Available Now For Nashville Ballet's Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Ballet has announced single tickets are on sale now for their phenomenal lineup during the 2024-25 Season. Under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet will present three beloved classical stories, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, to include Dracula with George Balanchine's Serenade, The Sleeping Beauty and Nashville's Nutcracker – all set to music performed by an award-winning orchestra, The Nashville Symphony.

In addition, audiences will be truly dazzled by two world premieres, starting with the production of Frida & Diego's Dia de los Muertos, choreographed by NB2 Director Maria Konrad, and the company's annual Attitude series that will feature three powerful pieces, one being a world premiere by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.

“This season will offer unparalleled experiences that will inspire audiences, heighten our emotions and create a visceral experience that allows us to lose ourselves and find ourselves, all at the same time,” said Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. “This series of works are designed to capture your heart and thrill the imagination.”

Nashville Ballet's 2024-2025 season will feature exceptional works loaded with exhilarating experiences, thought-provoking narratives and fan-favorite classics.

Tickets for single performances start at $35 to $50, depending on the production, and can increase based on seating location and ticket preferences. Demand for tickets is anticipated to be high, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible to get the best seats at the best prices at NashvilleBallet.com or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Additionally, patrons who are interested in purchasing multiple performances, should consider purchasing one of the various ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family for a 30% savings off retail prices. View all ticket packages, including the Complete Package, Family Package, or the Symphony Package at NashvilleBallet.com.

