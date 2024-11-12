School of Nashville Ballet Will Launch National Audition Tour For 2025 Summer Intensives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



School of Nashville Ballet has announced dates for their national audition tour for their 2025 Summer Intensives to include Nashville Ballet's Company Immersion Intensive, Contemporary Intensive and more. The 2025 audition tour will kick off on January 3, 2025 in Carmel, IN, continuing to 17 more cities throughout the country before concluding on January 26 in Santa Monica, CA. The auditions will finish with NSIA Auditions on February 1 at Nashville Ballet. School of Nashville Ballet is open to students ages 12 and up. Registration for each city will end on the Wednesday prior to each audition location or when the audition is full.

A new program offering of note is Nashville Ballet's Company Immersion Intensive recommended for ages 17 - 22 with pre-professional or professional dance experience. This is a selective five-week program designed to turn students into well-rounded artists. With the guidance of our experienced artistic staff, including our CEO and Artistic Director, Nick Mullikin, students will expand their choreographic repertoire, refine their technique, and develop their artistry through a variety of advanced training sessions. In the final two weeks, the program will transform into an immersive company experience, allowing dancers to explore what life is like as a company member.

Participants will take daily classes and engage in rehearsals while collaborating with exclusive choreographers and Nashville-based musicians. This structured environment will provide insight into the dedication, teamwork, and innovation required in a professional setting. The dancer's efforts will culminate in a performance at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts as a part of the Nashville Dance Festival. Dancers who participate will automatically be considered for our Second Company, NB2, and our Professional Division.

Under the guidance of renowned directors, Jennifer and Dmitri Kulev, School of Nashville Ballet has significantly enhanced its performance opportunities, offering more comprehensive stage experiences for both the Academy and Pre-Professional divisions to showcase their skills and development in professional settings. In addition, the school is growing their Young Men's Scholarship Program and is dedicated to transforming the skills and performance of male-identifying dancers of all ages.

“At Nashville Ballet's Summer Intensive, we aim to challenge each dancer while nurturing their unique artistry,” said Jennifer Kulev.

“This program is designed not only to enhance technique and strength but also to inspire creativity. Our goal is for every dancer to leave feeling empowered, with a deeper understanding of their craft and the confidence to pursue their dreams,” said Dmitri Kulev.

Nashville Ballet's strategic leadership on the tour will include Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO, Jennifer Kulev and Dmitri Kulev, School Co-Directors, Maria Konrad, Director of Nashville Ballet's official Second Company, and esteemed faculty members Anaïs Chalendard, Kate Kastelnik, Kate Linsley and Nicole Koenig.

The Summer Intensive programs will be held at Nashville Ballet in June and July 2025. Audition applications include a $45 pre-registration fee, resume, headshot and photo in first arabesque (Note: walk-in application fee is $50). For more information on the tour dates, times and locations, please visit NashvilleBallet.com/Audition-Tour or email intensive@nashvilleballet.com.

