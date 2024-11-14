SAY YES! LIVE To Launch at Play Dance Bar in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calling all partygoers, bachelorettes, and anyone looking for a fun night out in Nashville. Say Yes! LIVE, the laugh-out-loud musical parody from the Executive Producer of the hit TV show "Say Yes to the Dress," kicks off a residency at the iconic Play Dance Bar on March 27, 2025. This fast-paced, 75-minute show, is perfect for bachelorette parties, friends, and fans of good times looking to add more comedy, music, and a little bit of heart to their night out.

The show Broadway World calls "a dazzling, raucous comedy" and "glittering, dazzling...oh so fun!", Say Yes! LIVE captures everything there is to love about weddings, friendship, and the joys of saying "Yes!".

"As the bachelorette party capital of the U.S., Nashville is the ideal home for a show that brings together humor, sparkle, and a whole lot of love," says Producer RJ Stillwell. "We're thrilled to bring Say Yes! LIVE here as a must-see experience for locals, tourists, and partygoers alike."

Play Dance Bar - home to "Suzy Wong's Drag Brunch" and the hit "Big Drag Bus" - is the ultimate Nashville dance floor, and the perfect stage for Say Yes! LIVE's unique brand of outrageous fun. Whether you're here for a bachelorette party or just want to make the most of your night in Music City, Say Yes! LIVE delivers the perfect blend of irreverent comedy, singing, and dancing.

Say Yes! LIVE is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, with book and lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music by Garrett Kotecki and co-creator Joel Waggoner. Costumes are by Chadd McMillan (Titanique, Mama I'm a Big Girl Now) and Music Track Production is by JB Music Group. In addition to Stillwell, the producing team includes Broadway Investor's Club, Music City Musicals, Blaine Hopkins and Cody Lassen.

