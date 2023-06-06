Roxy Regional School Of The Arts Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Kids, June 12 - July 1

Children and adults alike will relish in the joyful vignettes, catchy tunes, funny dialogue and bright, memorable characters of A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Monday, June 12, at 6:00pm.

Performed by twenty-four local youth from the Roxy Regional School of the Arts, ages 8 to 18, the treasured characters from Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books hop from the page to the stage in this streamlined kid-friendly version of the beautiful Broadway musical about a friendship that endures.

Part vaudeville, part make-believe and all charm, this whimsical musical follows two great friends — the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad — through four fun-filled seasons.

Waking from hibernation, Frog (played by Caleb Crosby) and Toad (played by Moira Patterson) bake cookies, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. Throughout the year, the two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.

The culmination of five months of hard work by these talented young performers, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS also features Aiyana Cotton, Aislyn Gann, Pluto Graham, Anniston Heron, Bennet Hubbell, Phasia Karyeah, Izzy Kelly, Marabella Lopez, Isaiah Meehan, Abigail Myers, Mia Olson, Piper Peters, Aaliyah Rivera, Lily Rives, Colten Schafer, Bailey Sinks, Addy Stull, Zamaria White, Aria Willis, Adyson Woodring and Lillian Zigelhofer.

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel and written by Willie Reale with music by Robert Reale, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS is directed and choreographed by Emily Ruck with co-direction by David Graham.

Produced in part by Hugh & Joy Hatcher, with additional funding support provided by Barbara & Larry Goolsby, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com.

Performances are at 6:00pm on June 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and July 1, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, July 1. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Monday, June 12, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at Click Here, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Wednesday and Friday performances during the run, while Clarksville CitySaver coupons will be honored for the Monday and Tuesday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 6pm performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit Click Here.