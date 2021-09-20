Ray Stevens Returns To Comedy Music With 'Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore'

Ray Stevens fans rejoice! The "King of Comedy Music" is returning to his roots with the upcoming release of Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore. The new 14-track album drops on Friday, Oct. 8 via Curb Records.

For over 60 years, Stevens, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has brought laughter to millions thanks to his hit songs like "The Streak," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival," "It's Me Again, Margaret" and "Shriner's Convention." It's been several years since the two-time GRAMMY winner has released an album totally dedicated to comedy music. He feels the world needs laughter now more than ever.

"When you turn on the news, it seems as though the planet is in utter turmoil," explains Stevens. "Like my old friend Mel Tillis used to say, 'laughter is the best medicine in the world.' And we need it now more than ever."

Several of the comedic tunes on the album apply to current events. "The Quarantine Song" is a track all about living basic life through Covid-19, while "Gas" tackles rising fuel costs and of course, flatulence. There's a song about "Disorder Down on the Border" and on "Dis-connected" Stevens sings about the woes of social media. "I enjoy recording songs about things that are currently happening in the world," he says. "I know most folks can relate and everybody could use a good laugh today."

And what would a Ray Stevens comedy record be without his trademark storytelling songs? On "Hoochie Coochie Dancer," Stevens croons about his new girlfriend, who happens to be an exotic dancer in a traveling carnival.

"The Gambler and the Octopus" is a bar room tale about, you guessed it, a gambler and an octopus. Complete with gorillas and monkeys, "CoCo Cabana Band" is reminiscent of Stevens' classic hit, "Gitarzan." It's the story of a group of ace musical primates who take up residence at a juke joint in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

"I think there's something for everyone on this album," notes Stevens. "It's something I'm proud of and I hope folks enjoy it as much as I did recording it.

Upon its release, Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore will be available for download/streaming. Pre-order HERE starting this Friday, Sept. 24.

Twelve-time nominated and two-time GRAMMY Award winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with more than 60 years of comedic musical talent, including songs such as his multi-million selling hit "The Streak" and his classic pop standard "Everything Is Beautiful." Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums. In 2018, the music legend opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts. He is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.

For more information on Ray Stevens, visit raystevens.com.