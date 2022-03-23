Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queer Musical TEN YEAR Comes to the Darkhorse Theatre

Performances run June 2-4, 2022.

Mar. 23, 2022  

The writing duo King and Heinz are debuting their original musical, TEN YEAR at the Darkhorse Theatre in West Nashville.

Despite the Tennessee legislature's current twenty-two anti-queer bills, Wesley King and Jacob Heinz have written a gay musical and are raising funds to produce it. The show centers around Sam, a young gay man who is attending his 10-year high school reunion.

Anxious to see an old flame, Sam hopes to get answers, closure, or to rekindle the flame. However, when things don't go according to plan, he must decide to move on or keep living in the past. The music has a contemporary singer-songwriter feel and the script is comical yet heartfelt. More importantly, it is a queer story that needs to be told and heard in places like Tennessee.

Check out this song from the show: Breaking Character: Bad for Me - YouTube
Donate to help fundraise here: Help Put Ten Year on Stage (givebutter.com)
Instagram: King and Heinz (@kingandheinz) • Instagram photos and videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingandheinz



