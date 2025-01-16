Photos: Youth America Grand Prix Holds Third Annual JOB FAIR In Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) recently held its third annual JOB FAIR in Nashville, hosted by Nashville Ballet. Check out photos from the event below!

The YAGP JOB FAIR, held in Nashville, TN, provides an opportunity for dancers ages 18-24 to take part in a one-stop audition for more than 30 leading dance companies from around the world, with many more participating virtually from YAGP’s global network of partner institutions.

The YAGP 2025 JOB FAIR in Nashville welcomed Artistic Directors and representatives of 9 companies in person, including Atlanta Ballet, Ballet West, Boston Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet, Nashville Ballet, and Oklahoma City Ballet. More than 25 job offers were made on the spot to dancers from across the U.S. and beyond, with more offers to come in the following weeks.

Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition and dance network, designated by the U.S. Senate as America's National Youth Dance Competition. As the number one source of talent for the world's dance schools and companies, YAGP's mission is to support and develop world-class dancers of all economic, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds - ensuring the future of dance by traveling the world and auditioning more than 15,000 talented young dancers annually for scholarships and performance opportunities.

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provides more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet's curriculum-based Community Engagement and Education Programs bring dance education to over 12,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit NashvilleBallet.com.

Photo Credit: Youth America Grand Prix



