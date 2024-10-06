Photos: Paul Vasterling's DRACULA at Nashville Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nashville Ballet presented Paul Vasterling's Dracula this weekend, where the dance company's Owen Thorne embraced the bloodthirsty nobleman Count Dracula. Dracula casts his spell of love, lust, and desire over Lucy, portrayed by Claudia Monja, whom he transforms into a vampire, and Mina, portrayed by Sarah Piece, whom he falls in love with but escapes the transformation as her fiance' kills him with a cross. Check out production photos below!

For the first time in nine years, Nashville Ballet presents the spellbinding allure of Dracula with the elegance of George Balanchine's Serenade for a double bill that transcends the ordinary.

The audience was swept into the dark, passionate world of Dracula, a tale of immortal yearning, rich in love, lust, and eternal desire, set against a backdrop of Gothic mystery.

In contrast, Serenade is a serene masterpiece, a testament to the beauty of classical ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky's haunting Serenade for Strings in C, all performed live by The Nashville Symphony.

﻿This double feature promises an unforgettable blend of a thrilling narrative and exquisite dance.

Limited tickets still remain for this weekend's production of Dracula, starting at $58 at NashvilleBallet.com, TPAC box office, or by phone at 615-297-2966 x 710. NOTE: This production contains mature content and is intended for adult audiences (recommended 13 years old and older).

Photo Credit: Karyn Photography

