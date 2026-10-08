Photos: Nashville Ballet's GISELLE Reimagined by Nick Mullikin

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Nashville Ballet brought the timeless story of love, betrayal and redemption to the stage in Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin's bold reimagining of Giselle at TPAC's Polk Theater.

Dedicated to the memory of Martha Rivers Ingram, whose extraordinary leadership, philanthropy and vision helped shape Nashville's cultural landscape and Nashville Ballet for decades, the production featured Jamie Kopit and Colette Tilinski in the title role, performing opposite Garritt McCabe and James Lankford as Albrecht, respectively.

With new choreography, refreshed sets and costumes and a reimagined conclusion, the production offered a fresh perspective on one of classical ballet's most enduring works. Nashville Ballet Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke led the Nashville Symphony in Adolphe Adam's iconic score, with additional music by Stephen Lamb.

Photo Credit: Karyn Photography/Nashville Ballet













Photo Credit: Karyn Photography/Nashville Ballet

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 37 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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