Photos: Nashville Ballet's GISELLE Reimagined by Nick Mullikin
The production featured Jamie Kopit and Colette Tilinski in the title role opposite Garritt McCabe and James Lankford as Albrecht, with Ming Luke conducting.
Nashville Ballet brought the timeless story of love, betrayal and redemption to the stage in Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin's bold reimagining of Giselle at TPAC's Polk Theater.
Dedicated to the memory of Martha Rivers Ingram, whose extraordinary leadership, philanthropy and vision helped shape Nashville's cultural landscape and Nashville Ballet for decades, the production featured Jamie Kopit and Colette Tilinski in the title role, performing opposite Garritt McCabe and James Lankford as Albrecht, respectively.
With new choreography, refreshed sets and costumes and a reimagined conclusion, the production offered a fresh perspective on one of classical ballet's most enduring works. Nashville Ballet Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke led the Nashville Symphony in Adolphe Adam's iconic score, with additional music by Stephen Lamb.
Photo Credit: Karyn Photography/Nashville Ballet
Photo Credit: Karyn Photography/Nashville Ballet
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