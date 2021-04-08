PICASSO FIGURES Exhibition Extended One Week At The Frist

Picasso Figures will remain at the Frist Art Museum for one additional week, now closing on Sunday, May 9. The exhibition Liliana Porter: Man with Axe and Other Stories will also remain on view during the extension. Nonrefundable advance timed entry tickets for the extended days are required and available here. Tickets allow entry into all current exhibitions, including Picasso. Figures.

"Through the incredible generosity of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, we are thrilled to offer the exhibition to our guests through Mother's Day," says Frist Art Museum executive director and CEO Dr. Susan H. Edwards. "Attendance has been consistently strong through the entire run of the exhibition, and we hope these extra days will allow anyone who is interested a final chance to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity."

The exhibition offers an in-depth look at Pablo Picasso's career-long fascination with the human figure as a means of expressing a range of subjects and emotions. Featuring 76 paintings, works on paper, and sculptures, Picasso. Figures is making its exclusive U.S. appearance at the Frist. After Nashville, the exhibition will travel to the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec in Quebec City, Canada, before returning to Paris.

Masks are required for all who are able to wear them safely (ages two and older). The Frist Art Museum occupies a structure leased from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and is in compliance with Mayor Cooper's Executive Order 7, which requires all people in government buildings to wear masks. Guests must bring their own masks; the Frist will not provide them for visitors.