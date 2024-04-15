OZ Arts to Present Third Annual Brave New Works Lab in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has revealed the line-up for its third annual Brave New Works Lab, a development program for innovative new artistic creations that transforms the organization's expansive warehouse into a laboratory for local artists. Performances will span across disciplines, as creative minds specializing in dance, theater, music, multimedia and interdisciplinary collaborations will have a chance to debut their newest artistic ventures.

This year's projects include a high-velocity work for seven dancers by choreographer Asia Pyron and PYDANCE; a collaborative blend of music, multimedia, poetry, and movement by Sarah Saturday, Dan Hoy and Garage Collective; an evocative dance and visual performance by Arelys Hernandez and Sandy Perez; and a rap, Hip-hop, poetry and music collaboration by Nashville writer Cameron Mitchell and national award-winning writer Idris Goodwin (Def Poetry Jam).

The Brave New Works Lab is designed to give local artists an opportunity to boldly premiere new creations and works-in-progress in a welcoming and safe space designed to bring together creators and art lovers for three evenings of artistic expression. OZ supports these brave artists by providing them with the resources needed to bring their creative ideas to life. The Lab aligns directly with OZ's focus on producing and presenting the work of local artists who reflect the city's diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences.

"We love having adventurous artists use our expansive warehouse to take creative risks and invent new forms, so the Brave New Works Lab is one of the most important things we do," said Mark Murphy, Executive and Artistic Director of OZ Arts Nashville. "This year's line-up is more ambitious and larger than in the past, with diverse artists who are really pushing beyond normal artists' disciplines to break new ground and confront timely issues."

With a focus on multimedia experimentation and collaboration, this year's program features 4 unique performance pieces, selected from over 40 proposals, from Nashville-based artists seeking to bring avant-garde new ideas in performing arts to a local audience. The 2024 artist line-up includes:

Asia Pyron / PYDANCE | [God's Country?]

With explosive energy and jolting precision, seven of the city's most intensely physical performers channel the post-punk fury and passion of a young generation at a boiling point in choreographer Asia Pyron's high-velocity work set to the epic music of cult rock band Chat Pile.

Dan Hoy + Sarah Saturday | The Galaxy Cut

Cinematic projections create an otherworldly setting for this intoxicating blend of sublimely cool music by Sarah Saturday (Gardening, Not Architecture), incisive writing from Dan Hoy, and evocative movement by the tenacious dancers of Garage Collective. Using a blend of multimedia and live-action performance, a deconstructed and reimagined film script is spliced together before our very eyes.

A live band sets the stage for this highly theatrical work from poet and lyricist Cameron L. Mitchell and national award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin (Def Poetry Jam). Five performers, under the direction of Jon Royal, mix rhythm, rap, and rapid-fire raconteuring to explore legendary, infamous, and influential leaders from throughout history who were lost to violence while at the helm.

Arelys Hernandez with Sandy Perez | Gorrión

With projected images invoking her homeland of Cuba, choreographer Arelys Hernandez partners with collaborator Sandy Perez to confront the meanings of home, origin, tradition, and community through highly kinetic movement drawing on their contemporary experiences and traditional influences.

OZ Arts will present Brave New Works May 16-18 in its expansive creative warehouse. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now at the following link. Artist applications for the next edition of Brave New Works Lab will open in the fall of 2024.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission, and media sponsorship by the Nashville Scene. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

BRAVE NEW WORKS LAB TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION

Performances:

Thursday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $25

Seating is general admission and tickets are available for purchase at ozartsnashville.org.