OZ Arts Nashville to Present INFINITELY YOURS and MYTH & INFRASTRUCTURE By Miwa Matreyek

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Los Angeles-based animator, director, designer and performer Miwa Matreyek is bringing her new solo work, Infinitely Yours, along with her internationally acclaimed piece, Myth & Infrastructure, to the OZ Arts stage from November 11-13, 2021. Featuring an original score performed live by composer and musician Morgan Sorne, the new work arrives at OZ Arts Nashville following its acclaimed 2020 premiere at Sundance Film Festival New Frontiers.

Matreyek travels as a one-woman show and creates live, staged performances where she interacts with her animations as a shadow silhouette at the cross-section of cinematic and theatrical, fantastical and tangible, illusionistic and physical. Her work combines handmade and tech elements and often centers around the theme of conflict between man and nature. "Magical...the sheer breadth of the imagery...is unlike anything you've seen before," says the Los Angeles Times. Sorne, an American singer-songwriter, composer, multi-media artist, music producer, and actor based in Los Angeles, adds an additional layer of wonder and reflection with a musical style that has been described as tribal, electronica, avant-garde, avant pop, alternative rock, and electro-space-folk.

In her new piece Infinitely Yours, Matreyek creates an emotional, dream-like meditation on climate catastrophe and the Anthropocene - the proposed current era where human influence has affected almost all realms of earth's natural systems. Her shadow traverses macro and micro scales, as her silhouette shape-shifts to experience the world from various perspectives: an earth overflowing with trash, a person drowning in a plastic-filled ocean, a school of fish caught in a trawling net. The work is an emotionally impactful, embodied illustration of news headlines seen daily and the complex harm humanity causes to the world.

"Miwa has an incredible way of intertwining her signature technique of layered projections with the moving, poetic narratives of conflict between humanity and nature," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "She delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, and we're thrilled to feature her highly anticipated work in Nashville."

Matreyek will also perform one of her most memorable pieces, Myth and Infrastructure, which premiered at TED Global 2010 in Oxford, England, and has since toured internationally to various festivals, theaters and schools. The artist's shadow is constantly present in this piece from beginning to end - sometimes in semi close-up and sometimes as a full figure - as the world around her shifts and transforms. Her shadow becomes an integral part of her own fantastical animation worlds as she traverses oceanscapes, cityscapes, and domestic spaces to conjure dreamlike scenes with light and shadow.

In addition to performances at OZ Arts, Matreyek will lead community workshops around Nashville, including one with leading local artists on Saturday, November 13 at OZ. More information and reservation details to attend the event in-person can be found on the OZ Arts website.

Tickets for Miwa Matreyek's duo of performances begin at $20 and are available now at https://www.ozartsnashville.org/miwa-matreyek-infinitely-yours-and-myth-infrastructure/. OZ Arts is also invested in the health of its guests, artists and the overall community. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event is required to attend this event.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.