OZ Arts Nashville to Celebrate Halloween With Fable Cry's Spooktacular Festival Of Ghouls

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls will return for another ghostly cabaret party on October 30, 2021, in OZ Arts' expansive warehouse. The local cult favorites will enlist talented artists from the worlds of burlesque, cabaret, puppetry and circus as part of their macabre alt-rock party.

Attendees are encouraged to put on their ghoulish best for this immersive Halloween party and prepare to hear live music from Fable Cry, pop-punk band Pepper Said, hip-hop/electronic band Quiet Entertainer and dark electronic/house band Reversels. Other performers taking the stage, from aerial and burlesque to drag and sword-swallowing, include Suspended Gravity Circus, Raven, Risky Sour, Victor Blackwood and Honey Moon.

"We look forward to providing Halloween fans the opportunity to dress up and celebrate the holiday with Fable Cry, Nashville's masters of the macabre, and many other talented performers," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "These spellbinding performances will be unlike any others in Nashville, and we couldn't be more excited to host this unforgettable - and haunting - evening at OZ."

Tickets for Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls are $20 and are available now at https://www.ozartsnashville.org/fable-cry-festival-of-ghouls-2021/. This event is suitable for mature audiences due to macabre content. OZ Arts is also invested in the health of its guests, artists and the overall community. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (taken within 48 hours prior to the event) is required to attend this event.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.