OZ Arts Nashville & Parnassus Books to Present an Evening of Music and Conversation With Patti Smith

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville, in partnership with Parnassus Books, will present Songs & Stories, an evening of music and conversation with legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith, is officially sold out and will take place in OZ Arts Nashville's expansive warehouse on November 21.

In celebration of her newest title A Book of Days, widely celebrated musician and national award-winning author Patti Smith will perform songs and discuss images from her new book in this special one-night-only appearance.

A Book of Days is a deeply generous and inspirational map of an artist's life inspired by Smith's wildly popular Instagram and complete with original Polaroids and an introduction that explores her documentary process. With more than 365 photographs that take audiences through a single year and offer miniature windows into Smith's world and personal life, the new book presents an inventive way to experience the expansive mind of a visionary poet, writer, and performer.

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at Parnassus Books to showcase the stories and creativity of Patti Smith," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Nashvillians will have the unique opportunity to engage with an influential and groundbreaking artist with an artistic career spanning over 50 years."

The live event will include a special, intimate duet performance with her son, Jackson Smith, as well as a Q&A with audience members.

OZ Arts and Parnassus will present Songs & Stories with Patti Smith on November 21 at 7pm. This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.

About Parnassus Books

Parnassus Books is the independent bookstore for independent people located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our shop has been co-owned by novelist Ann Patchett and her business partner, Karen Hayes, since it opened in 2011. Parnassus stocks an extensive and exciting selection of books including fiction, non-fiction, children's, local interests, and the arts. The store also boasts an extensive local author section. For more information, please visit parnassusbooks.net.

About Patti Smith

Patti Smith is the author of Just Kids, which won the National Book Award in 2010, and of M Train, as well as numerous collections of poetry and essays. Her seminal album Horses has been hailed as one of the top 100 albums of all time. In 2005, the French Ministry of Culture awarded Smith the title of Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres; she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.