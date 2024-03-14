New Musical Theatre Nashville To Present An Evening of Songs and Stories From Local Artists

This concert will feature new works from Jenna Cox-Hadley, Krista Knight + Barry Bringar, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Mike Sallee Jr., and more.

By: Mar. 14, 2024
Spend an evening exploring new music, voices, and stories from the Nashville community!

New Musical Theatre Nashville has joined forces with The Johnny Mercer Foundation, a collective that meets monthly, giving professional writers an opportunity to read scenes and play new songs for feedback from their peers.

This concert will feature new works from Jenna Cox-Hadley, Krista Knight + Barry Bringar, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Mike Sallee Jr., Sarah Michele Bailey, Rob Prentice, Natalie Rebecca Lovejoy, Jeffrey James + Justin Halpin, Mitch Beard, and Laurie O'Shea.

This is the first concert featuring the writers; a perfect opportunity to hear firsthand what these composers are working on.

This event starts at 7 pm in Vanderbilt University's Neely Auditorium and is free to the public.



