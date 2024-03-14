New Musical Theatre Nashville To Present An Evening of Songs and Stories From Local Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spend an evening exploring new music, voices, and stories from the Nashville community!

New Musical Theatre Nashville has joined forces with The Johnny Mercer Foundation, a collective that meets monthly, giving professional writers an opportunity to read scenes and play new songs for feedback from their peers.

This concert will feature new works from Jenna Cox-Hadley, Krista Knight + Barry Bringar, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Mike Sallee Jr., Sarah Michele Bailey, Rob Prentice, Natalie Rebecca Lovejoy, Jeffrey James + Justin Halpin, Mitch Beard, and Laurie O'Shea.

This is the first concert featuring the writers; a perfect opportunity to hear firsthand what these composers are working on.

This event starts at 7 pm in Vanderbilt University's Neely Auditorium and is free to the public.