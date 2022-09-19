Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art Exhibition

On Thursday, September 22, NMAAM will host a private opening reception and curator talk for NMAAM members to view the exhibition ahead of the public opening.

Sep. 19, 2022  

From September 23 through November 30, 2022, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will present a major exhibition by funk music icon George Clinton. Presented in partnership with AARP, 'Boundless: The Manifestation of Self Expression' features 33 pieces of art with vibrant colors unique to the icon's eclectic style. On Thursday, September 22, NMAAM will host a private opening reception and curator talk for NMAAM members to view the exhibition ahead of the public opening.

"We are honored to showcase another extension of Clinton's genius in the museum," said Katie Rainge-Briggs, NMAAM's Exhibitions and Collections Manager. "From his artifacts in our permanent galleries to the Funkadelic flag displayed in our lobby and now this exhibition, Clinton's impact on the arts, both visually and sonically, continues to inspire generations worldwide."

The exhibition will be on display in the Museum's Feature Gallery. Access to the exhibition is included with ticket admission to the museum. To purchase tickets for the museum, visit nmaam.org.


