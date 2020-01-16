National Endowment of the Arts to Award Art Works Grant in Support of Terry Adkins Exhibition

The National Endowment of the Arts has approved a $45,000 Art Works grant to support the presentation of Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar, an exhibition of sculptures, prints, installations, and video by the multidisciplinary and multimedia artist and musician. Co-organized and co-presented by the Frist Art Museum and Adkins's alma mater Fisk University, the exhibition will be on view in the Frist's Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from February 20 through May 31, 2020, and the Carl Van Vechten Gallery at Fisk from February 20 through September 12, 2020.

The National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with and access to various forms of excellent art across the nation, the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, learning in the arts at all stages of life, and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar."

Presented forty-five years after Adkins's graduation from Fisk, the exhibition pays special attention to the influence that his time in Nashville had on the late internationally acclaimed artist.





