Nashville Symphony Offers Online Entertainment and Education Resources

Nashville Symphony's virtual program includes performances by orchestra musicians from their homes, lectures, and demonstrations by Symphony conductors, teaching tools, at-home education activities, archived concerts, and more.

The virtual experiences can be found on the Symphony's website, with content added regularly.

Led by music director Giancarlo Guerrero, the Nashville Symphony has been an integral part of the Music City sound since 1946. The 83-member ensemble performs more than 150 concerts annually, with a focus on contemporary American orchestral music through collaborations with composers including Jennifer Higdon, Terry Riley, Joan Tower and Aaron Jay Kernis. The orchestra is equally renowned for its commissioning and recording projects with Nashville-based artists including bassist Edgar Meyer, banjoist Béla Fleck, singer-songwriter Ben Folds and electric bassist Victor Wooten.

