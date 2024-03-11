Nashville Social Club Launches Rock Hall Campaign For Peter Frampton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Social Club has launched a fun campaign to rally fans in support of Peter Frampton's nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Patrons of NSC may not know that co-owner John Procaccini also tours with Frampton as his production manager. In support of Peter, John is encouraging visitors to NSC to vote for his friend through QR codes throughout the establishment.

Procaccini adds, "In my forty-plus years of touring with superstars and iconic artists, Peter stands out as one of the most gifted and gracious human beings! He is beyond deserving of a Rock Hall induction and we are excited to encourage our friends to rally vote."

The GRAMMY-winning artist and iconic guitarist is nominated for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class. Voting is open to the public through April 26, and fans can vote once a day for Peter. Every vote counts in solidifying Frampton's well-deserved place in music history.

In addition to spearheading this campaign, Nashville Social Club offers visitors a unique experience through its Wander Hall, a permanent exhibit showcasing touring memorabilia from artists John Procaccini has worked with throughout his career. This includes a special exhibit dedicated to Peter Frampton, featuring priceless items that provide insight into the artist's remarkable journey in the music industry. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Beyond its dedication to music and entertainment, Nashville Social Club delights patrons with its award-winning restaurant, which offers Nashville-inspired southern specialties. From fried green tomatoes to shrimp and grits to 'Lovin' From the Oven' dreamy desserts, the menu promises a culinary experience like no other. The venue also hosts regular performances by national touring artists in the intimate setting of Swan Music Hall, providing guests with unforgettable entertainment experiences. Nashville Social Club is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Fan Voting for the Rock Hall is here: https://vote.rockhall.com/