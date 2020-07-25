Nashville Opera Announces 40th Anniversary Season - RIGOLETTO NOIR, CINDERELLA, and More!

The season's productions include One Vote Won, Opera Jukebox, Rigoletto Noir, and Cinderella.

One Vote Won

SEP 25 - 27, 2020

On Demand

On a big Election Day, Gloria, a young woman in her 20's, is squarely convinced that she does not need to go vote...that is, until she is befriended by two hidden figures from history. Will these civil-rights legends convince her in time to make it to the polls? Nashville Opera is proud to present this true Nashville opera-beautifully written, composed, sung, and filmed by Nashvillians. We can't think of a better way to mark our big 4-0!

Music by Dave Ragland

Libretto by Mary McCallum

Directed by John Hoomes

Lighting and video design by Anthony Popolo

Sung in English with projected English titles

Running Time: 31 minutes

Opera Jukebox

SAT, OCT 17, 2020

Live Stream

Once upon a simpler time, you could drop a dime in the flashing jukebox and hear your favorite song...or, even better, play it for your sweetheart! Nashville Opera invites you to a digital concert unlike any other. Bid on your favorite showstopping arias all week long, then convene online to hear the winning numbers sung by some of the Opera's most memorable artists! (Or just join us for the fabulous show part.) It's all a fun/fundraiser, and any way you take part helps your Nashville Opera.

Check back for details as announce participating artists and details.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Rigoletto Noir

THU, APR 8, 2021 | 7 PM

SAT, APR 10, 2021 | 8 PM

Andrew Jackson Hall, TPAC

John Hoomes' creative new staging puts an edgy film-noir spin on the story while letting Verdi's music pack its original punch! The wise-cracking Rigoletto, despised by all save his beautiful daughter, is powerless to protect her from the lechery of his boss, Duke. From the slick world of the jet set to a seedy back-alley dive bar, ­­Rigoletto soon discovers that revenge can be a double-edged sword. Lush melodies blend with dark intrigue in this tale of a father's vengeance. Spoiler alert: Verdi uses what is arguably the most famous aria on the planet to serve up the plot's bitterest twist!

Music by Giuseppe Verdi

Directed by John Hoomes

Conducted by Dean Williamson

Featuring the Nashville Opera Orchestra and Ensemble

Sung in Italian with projected English titles

Running Time: 2 hours, 52 minutes

Act I - 60 minutes, Intermission - 20 minutes, Act II - 70 minutes

Cinderella

FRI, JUN 11, 2021 | 7 PM

SAT, JUN 12, 2021 | 8 PM

Andrew Jackson Hall, TPAC

What happens when you cross the story of Cinderella, the effervescent music of Rossini (A.K.A. The Barber of Seville), and those madcap beach-party movies of the early 60s? Well, hang on, Daddy-o, you're about to find out! Next summer you're in for a far-out, family-friendly night of music and laughs as we present the ultimate mashup: Opera meets Beach Blanket Bingo. Get ready for thrills and trills as we join Cinderella and her handsome prince at the grooviest summer Beach Ball ever. Featuring singing, dancing, romance, and a special cameo by Bruce the Shark. Surf's up!

Music by Giaochino Rossini

Directed by John Hoomes

Conducted by Dean Williamson

Featuring the Nashville Opera Orchestra and Ensemble

Sung in Italian with projected English titles

