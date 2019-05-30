Nashville-Based Otherworld Encounter Returns For Encore Exhibit At Nashville Fairgrounds

Otherworld Encounter will bring their 10,000 square foot immersive art experience back to the Nashville Fairgrounds for a limited engagement July 5-21, 2019. A team of 13 Nashville-based artists designed, developed and operated the exhibit for its debut this past winter. The team recently concluded a four-week run of the experience in Atlanta.

Parent company Otherworld Entertainment LLC plans to use revenues earned from the three pop-up shows to establish a permanent location in Nashville. With this permanent location, Otherworld Encounter hopes to continue on their mission of providing sustainable income for artists through commissions, grants and job opportunities through growth and expansion of the experience.

By incorporating new installations and technologies, performance art, a music venue and arts education programs, Otherworld Encounter will ultimately have a major impact on Nashville's creative economy, as well as provide a new and exciting attraction for both local residents and visitors.

"Before Otherworld Encounter, Nashville has never seen an immersive art experience of this scale." says Jamie Whitlow, Co-founder and COO of Otherworld Encounter. "We have an exceptional Arts community here, and we want to enhance that with a unique kind of visual arts presentation, one that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy and interact with."

About Otherworld Encounter:

Designed to appeal to all ages, Otherworld Encounter is a science fiction themed immersive art experience featuring new creative technologies such as virtual reality, interactive projection mapping and other digital art forms. Most every art installation included in the exhibit is hands-on, with visitors creating their own experiences through the discovery of the interactive elements and a sci-fi storyline.

A futuristic tech company has created a new brain scanning device that amasses people's thoughts to form a dream sequence. Otherworld Encounter is the resulting fantasy world...but there are messages and clues that appear throughout the exhibit. What are the meanings of these clues? And who is Circuitman, the unpresumptuous guide who steers you to the answers?

Ready to be transported to a collective dream world? For more information, or to get tickets, visit: www.otherworldencounter.com.





